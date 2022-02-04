Colliers Securities Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Neutral

Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMS. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

ELMS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

