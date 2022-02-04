Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 7,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,126. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

