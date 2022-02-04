Comparing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.47%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 23.39 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -5.65 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

