Comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.07 $21.37 million $1.06 8.68 U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 3.70 $7.96 billion $5.10 11.60

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 1 8 8 0 2.41

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37% U.S. Bancorp 33.14% 16.42% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.