Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000.

Shares of CDAQU opened at $9.78 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

