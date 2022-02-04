Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 627,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 105,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics stock. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

