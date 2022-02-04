Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $518,333 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

