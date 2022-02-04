ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNOB. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,514,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

