ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.
COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.
Shares of COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.
In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
