ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

