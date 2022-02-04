Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,353,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.50% of Consolidated Communications worth $104,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 377.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 120.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 66,029 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $701.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.