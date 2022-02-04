Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 413,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

