Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

