Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44). 1,747,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,295,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.43).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

