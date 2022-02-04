Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 89.4% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 555,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262,440 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

