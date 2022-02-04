Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.70. 26,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 764,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 68.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 383,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

