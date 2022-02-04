Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Corning has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

