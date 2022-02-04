Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 310.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corning by 493.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.