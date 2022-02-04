Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $48.90. 50,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Get Corteva alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.