Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 136221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $5,724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 170,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.