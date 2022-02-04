Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Covetrus worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Covetrus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVET stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

