Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $80.07 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

