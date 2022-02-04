Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 25,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.