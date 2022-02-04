Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 25,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
