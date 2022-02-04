Credit Suisse AG Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.