Credit Suisse AG Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

Shares of BHP opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

