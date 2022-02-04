Credit Suisse AG Has $15.44 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of TELUS worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

