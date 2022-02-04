Credit Suisse AG Has $15.90 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.