Credit Suisse Group Trims Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price to €10.30

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NRDBY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.72.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 136,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,505. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

