Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $13,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

