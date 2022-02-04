Critical Survey: Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdwallet and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynga $1.97 billion 5.14 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -100.67

Nerdwallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdwallet and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zynga 0 6 11 0 2.65

Nerdwallet presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 112.58%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $11.01, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

Zynga beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

