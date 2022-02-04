Critical Survey: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía -16.15% 16.97% 6.76% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pampa Energía and China Resources Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 1.01 -$367.00 million ($3.67) -5.30 China Resources Power $8.97 billion 1.35 $977.41 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía.

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energía and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 0 0 0 N/A China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

