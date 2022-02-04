Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,800 ($118.31).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.28) to GBX 8,700 ($116.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CRDA stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,730 ($103.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,295.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,048.31.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

