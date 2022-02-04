CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.75 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.