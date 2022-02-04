CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,010.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.52 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

