Crust Price Hits $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 374.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00331356 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

