Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

CFR opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

