Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 52.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.