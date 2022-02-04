CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Update

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,088,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 31,937,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CYDY stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.45.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.