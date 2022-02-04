D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

