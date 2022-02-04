D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

