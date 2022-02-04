DA Davidson Comments on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,235 shares of company stock valued at $701,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

