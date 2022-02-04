DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. First Bank has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

