DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

