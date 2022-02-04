DA Davidson Weighs in on OP Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPBK opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

