Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

