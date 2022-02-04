Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

DAR stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

