Dash (DASH) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $100.67 or 0.00254184 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $144.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007164 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,563,884 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

