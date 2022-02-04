Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $24.31 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

