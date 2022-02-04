Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

MSP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 241,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

