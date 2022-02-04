Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,438 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

