Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,438 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
