DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $436,363.47 and $2.86 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.83 or 0.07286706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.40 or 0.99861571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006700 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.